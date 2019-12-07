Capital murder of McIntosh 7-year-old moves forward in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of delays, the case of a woman charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in McIntosh is moving forward.

Jacqueline Stewart is charged with capital murder in the death of Case Ketchum.

In June, deputies investigated a mobile home fire in McIntosh. Investigators found Ketchum’s body inside. As the investigation continued and an autopsy was done, it was determined Ketchum died of blunt force trauma before the fire started.

According to court documents, the preliminary hearing was delayed four times, until a judge Friday decided it would go to a Grand Jury.

Stewart will be back in court in January.

