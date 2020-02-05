Cantonment man sentenced to prison for child molestation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced by Judge Jan Shackelford to serve prison time for sexual battery and molestation of a child in 2019.

Adam Lee Bryant, 38, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison followed by a lifetime Sexual Offender probation. Bryant entered a plea to one count of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Bryant was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory requirements.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Gulf Coast Kid’s House conducted an investigation in September 2019 when Bryant admitted to a relative that he had abused the child and the child later confirmed the abuse took place, according to the State Attorney’s office.