Cantonment family shares story after being rescued from flooded home

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Six years after the historic flood of 2014, hundreds of people had to be rescued from their flooded homes again in Northwest Florida a few hours after Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning.

The water started closing in on Nic Schuck’s home from both sides.

“I would say by 9 o’ clock in the morning it was 10-12 inches deep inside,” Schuck said. “It started coming from the back and from the front.”

Later, they heard some help from the outside on Harlington Street.

“We started hearing jet skis and rescue boats driving up and down,” he said.

Nic, his wife, their kids and dog made it out the door. They waded in the water to wave rescue boats down and they were taken to dry land.

About six hours later after the water receded, they were able to return home. They wondered where their Koi fish had drifted off to then they found all five of them in the swimming pool including one that’s 17 years old.

“So this is going to be the Koi pond until we get that Koi pond up and running,” he said. “These fish survived the 2014 flood as well with the previous owner.”

Nic and his family are thankful to have flood insurance and that they were able to help rescue their neighbor who’s in a wheelchair.

