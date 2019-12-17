Byrne: “Impeachment is only for extreme cases”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday could be a historic day as the full U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote to impeach a president for just the third time in US history. Likely all Republicans will vote no – among them Lower Alabama’s Bradley Byrne.

“If you read what the founders said in the Constitution, they are very clear. Impeachment is only for extreme cases,” Byrne told News 5 Monday. “It’s pretty clear to me that this is not an impeachable offense.”

President Donald Trump is accused of abusing his power by leveraging military aid for Ukraine for political dirt on the son of presidential rival Joe Biden. Byrne doesn’t see it that way.

“Well, if he was actually going to use that as a lever, with the Ukrainians, you’d think he would have said something in the telephone conversation,” Byrne said. “Clearly he didn’t.”

According to White House transcripts, what the President did say in that phone conversation with the head of Ukraine, following a discussion on US aid, was “I would like you to do us a favor though…”

Democrats say that is proof of a crime. Byrne says that is proof of nothing.

“Now whether he could have used different words is another thing altogether,” Byrne said, “but the fact that he did it, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Byrne says he is not concerned that the White House held back Ukrainian aid that he and other members of Congress approved.

“Every president does that because they have the ultimate control over when the aid actually comes out,” he said. “We authorize and appropriate it and then they have certain steps before the aid is actually released.”

Byrne has represented Lower Alabama since 2013. He is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

