Byrne demands transcripts, claims impeachment process is a “coup”

Lower Alabama congressman Bradley Byrne released a dramatic video Wednesday showing him signing a letter and delivering it to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, demanding transcripts of witness depositions that have taken place concerning President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Byrne posted the video on his Facebook page.

Byrne insisted that denying the public access to the transcripts constitutes a “political coup” and a “hatchet job.”

“They don’t want me – or you – to know what’s going on deep in the basement of the Capitol,” Byrne said on Facebook. “Americans should be outraged at this political coup against Donald J. Trump!”

Later Wednesday, the House Rules Committee advanced a resolution establishing procedures for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The vote was 9-4, along party lines. The resolution details the House Judiciary Committee’s role in considering potential articles of impeachment, and establishes procedures for public hearings. A vote of the full House is expected Thursday.