LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Events targeted at a variety of age groups are planned over the next month at the Lucedale-George County Public Library.

List of events:

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – Weekly story-time for preschool children.

Thursday, August 25, 4:30 p.m. – Back-to-school ice cream social for students ages 12-17.

Monday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m. – Essential Oils for beginners. Renata Hillman, local Essential Oils representative, will present a basic essential oils class for beginners in the library meeting room, Seating is limited.

Tuesday, September 6, 10:30 a.m. – DIY Canning Basics class. Anyone interested may attend. Liz Ates from the South MS Canners Association will offer tips and how-to’s for canning foods from vegetables to meat. She will focus on the safety issues and what is needed to be successful. Learn how to can products such as vegetables and meats. There will be a time for questions and answers after the presentation. Liz has been canning for about 40 years.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m. – Bingo in the meeting room. Free prizes will be available. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. This event is intended for adults age 18 and up.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – “Jump Start Your Journey”. This program is designed to help students look to the future and set goals for themselves. Family Support Specialist Regina McCarty will lead the students, preferably ages 12-17. Light refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, October 11, 2 p.m. – Bingo in the meeting room. Free prizes will be available. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library. This event is intended for adults age 18 and up.

For more information on any event call the library at 601-947-2123 or visit at 507 Oak Street, Lucedale. Hours are Mon. – Thurs. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fri. – Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.