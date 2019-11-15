Browns Randall ejected for illegal hit

Pensacola native Damarious Randall was ejected from Thursday night’s NFL game and now faces a possible suspension and fine.

The Cleveland Browns safety was ejected due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third quarter. Johnson suffered an apparent a concussion and was taken to the locker room on a cart

Cleveland won the game 21-7. Randall played at Pensacola High and Arizona State. He spent his first three years in the NFL with Green Bay before joining the Browns last season.