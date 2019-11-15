Browns Randall ejected for illegal hit

Local News

Pensacola native could be fined or suspended

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola native Damarious Randall was ejected from Thursday night’s NFL game and now faces a possible suspension and fine.

The Cleveland Browns safety was ejected due to a helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the third quarter. Johnson suffered an apparent a concussion and was taken to the locker room on a cart

Cleveland won the game 21-7. Randall played at Pensacola High and Arizona State. He spent his first three years in the NFL with Green Bay before joining the Browns last season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories