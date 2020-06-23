Brother of suspect who ran from Thomasville Police wants answers after deadly crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man who led Thomasville Police on a chase last Friday night is looking for answers. Authorities say Christopher Pritchett ran from police, ultimately hitting a vehicle head on that Megan Brunson and her mom Wanda were in. All three died.

“I just want to know. I need closure for myself. What happened to my brother? What prompted the chase? What did he do to make y’all chase him,” said Jermaine Pritchett, Christopher’s brother.

Megan’s daughter Ava and her sister Alyssa were inside the vehicle, too. They remain in ICU at University Hospital in Mobile.

“My condolences go to them. I know they’re hurt, because we’re hurting. This is senseless. This never should have happened,” said Pritchett.

Right now, the investigation continues with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. We’re told they’re reviewing dashcam video and bodycam video of Thomasville officers.

“Anytime there’s an accident with any of our folks or any of our officers we always turn that over to them because we want a good fair, honest evaluation of what happened,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Pritchett says his family hasn’t been given any information from police and they’re looking for any explanation as to what went on that tragic night.

“It’s a whole lot of unanswered questions that my family seeks answers to,” he said.

