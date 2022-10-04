Jason Blackwell, a teacher at the Escambia Career Readiness Center, has won $100,000 through the contest.

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton High School Industrial Maintenance teacher has been named a grand prize winner in the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Contest for Teaching Excellence.

Jason Blackwell, a teacher at the Escambia Career Readiness Center, has won $100,000 through the contest. The $100,000 will be split, with $70,000 going towards the program and $30,000 going to Blackwell himself.

Contest creator Eric Smidt said, “We deeply appreciate the work skilled trades teachers do to prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople. Their work is urgently needed, because while our country’s need for building and repairs is growing, our skilled trades workforce is shrinking.”

There were 20 winners in the contest, 15 prize winners won $50,000 and five grand prize winners won $100,000.