Brewton Police officer saves choking child

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton Police Officer saved a 4-year-old child from choking over the weekend.
Sergeant Keyetta Jones says she was the first to arrive on scene and quickly sprang into action after she saw the child was turning blue. She was able to get the hazard out of the airway and the child was able to breathe again.
