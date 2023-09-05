BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Chamber of Commerce PCA Rodeo is set to return to Brewton Municipal Arena at O’Bannon Park on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. both nights, and there’s $4,000 in prize money on the line!

The specialty act features Mr. Bojangles, a rescued horse saved from Hurricane Katrina, who will performing liberty acts with trainer Jerry Thornton.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet Miss Rodeo Alabama Ashton Libel.

Children under 50 pounds can take part in mutton bustin’, which is fun-filled action flying right out of the chute just like real cowboys. It costs $5 per rider. Children can also go on pony rides.

There will be plenty of food with delicious concessions so be sure to come hungry and leave happy and full!

Advance tickets are on sale now, and adult tickets currently cost $10.

Tickets at the gate will cost $15 for adults, and tickets for children 12 and under will cost $5. At the gate, only cash will be accepted.

The rodeo is sponsored by Peach GMC, and WKRG News 5 is the official media partner.

For more information, head to www.brewtonchamber.com or call 251-867-3224.