Inaugural class of Blueberry Trail Maids with blueberries for the Alabama Blueberry Festival

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The inaugural class of Blueberry Trail Maids from Brewton, Ala. volunteered to collect blueberries for the Alabama Blueberry Festival this weekend.

This is one of many community projects the Trail Maids will be completing throughout the year in an effort to build their leadership skills and better Brewton.

The Blueberry Trail Maids are made up of ten outstanding senior girls from T.R. Miller and W.S. Neal High School.

Of course, Trail Maids aren’t complete without special events, ball gowns, and Southern traditions. According to a press release from the executive director of the Blueberry Trail Maids, “Blueberry Trail Maids is more of a leadership-driven program, and pretty dresses and costumes will be the icing on the cake.”

Some opportunities the program offers the girls include a speaker series with prolific women from various fields, etiquette classes, professional makeup and corporate wardrobe training, and hosting of the Holley House Bed and Breakfast, Murder Creek Writing Retreat, and a Christmas Sing-A-Long after the Brewton Christmas Parade.

Per the press release, you’ll be able to see the Trail Maids at the Blueberry Festival this weekend where they’ll be selling blueberry, lemon, and traditional pound cakes.