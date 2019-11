MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is booked in the Monroe County Jail on a murder charge.

A jail clerk confirmed to News 5 that 26-year-old Juan David Fischer was booked at 6:00 a.m. Friday. No other information is available right now.

We have reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroeville Police Department for more information.