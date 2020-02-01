BREAKING: Mobile SWAT involved in standoff at South Bay Apartments

UPDATE AS OF 9:05 A.M.:

41-year old Antonio Johnson is now in custody after the standoff involving Mobile SWAT at South Bay Apartments. Johnson had barricaded himself inside one of the apartments, but it is not known what lead up to this.

Nobody was injured in the standoff.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A standoff involving Mobile SWAT is happening right now at the South Bay Apartments.

According to our crew on the scene, one man has barricaded himself inside one of the apartments at the complex.

No other information is available at this time, as this is still a developing story. News Five has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.