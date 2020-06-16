BREAKING: Crop duster plane crashes in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) A crop duster plane has crashed near the Poarch Community of Atmore.
Atmore police chief Charles Brooks confirmed the plane went down near Atmosphere Road.
WKRG News 5 is headed to the scene.
