BREAKING: Arrest made in NT Video Store Robbery

Mobile, Ala — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the robbery of the NT Video Store on Airport Blvd. Police say Kelly Akins is the man seen in surveillance video with a gun in his hand. Read the release from MPD below.

“On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 through the course of this investigation, investigators were able to identify, locate and arrest Kelly Akins, 39 for his involvement in the robbery that listed.

Robbery 1st

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12:20 a.m. police responded to the NT Video Store located at 7136 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of a robbery. The victim stated an unknown male subject entered the location and asked to see items that were behind a glass case. The victim then stated the subject pulled a gun and demanded money. The subject took the money and the items from the location and fled the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.”