Breakdown of unemployment insurance claims in southwest Alabama

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor has released data for unemployment insurance initial claims for the week of May 2-8.
In the WKRG News 5 coverage area, 1,516 unemployment insurance initial claims were filed with the Alabama Department of Labor for that week.
|County
|Claims for week ending May 8, 2021
|Mobile
|970
|Baldwin
|323
|Escambia
|89
|Conecuh
|22
|Monroe
|42
|Clarke
|44
|Washington
|26
Statewide, 10,841 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period, and 8,434 of those claims are estimated to be COVID-19 related. Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,716.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims in Alabama are administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (931), manufacturing (914), retail (869), accommodation and food services (816), and health care and social assistance (774).
See the interactive map of weekly unemployment insurance claims here.