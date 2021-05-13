Breakdown of unemployment insurance claims in southwest Alabama

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: A help wanted sign is displayed in the window of a Brooklyn business on October 5, 2018 in New York, United States. Newly released data by the Labor Department on Friday shows that US employers added 134,000 jobs last month. While this was below economists expectations of 185,00, it brought the unemployment rate down to 3.7 percent, the lowest since December 1969. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Labor has released data for unemployment insurance initial claims for the week of May 2-8.

In the WKRG News 5 coverage area, 1,516 unemployment insurance initial claims were filed with the Alabama Department of Labor for that week.

County Claims for week ending May 8, 2021 Mobile 970 Baldwin 323 Escambia 89 Conecuh 22 Monroe 42 Clarke 44 Washington 26 Source: Alabama Department of Labor

Statewide, 10,841 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period, and 8,434 of those claims are estimated to be COVID-19 related. Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,716.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims in Alabama are administrative and support and waste management and remediation services (931), manufacturing (914), retail (869), accommodation and food services (816), and health care and social assistance (774).

See the interactive map of weekly unemployment insurance claims here.