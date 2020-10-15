Bras Across the CAUSEway 5k, 1-Mile Fun Run to begin Saturday

Unedited press release from BATC

Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 8:00 AM The Bras Across the CAUSEway 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run will begin. The run is our annual fundraising event to raise money to support our local breast cancer patients.

Bras Across the CAUSEway is a local support group that raises funds to directly support the local breast cancer patients of The Breast Center at Providence Hospital. We are helping the women, and men, fighting breast cancer cover basic living expenses. This can include paying bills, buying groceries, and putting gas in their car. Giving them the freedom to focus on what matters.

The Bras Across the CAUSEway 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run will be held at Meaher State Park. Walk-up registration is open until 7:50 AM on the day of the run. Adult registration is $20.00 or $17.00 with no shirt included, and children’s registration is $15.00 or $12.00 with no shirt included. We are asking runners to respect social distancing as much as possible during the run. Runners are asked to pick up their registration packets by 7:50 AM.

Runners who have registered for the run in advance, a Pre-Registration/Packet Pickup Pasta Party will be hosted at Ed’s Seafood on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6 PM – 9 PM. The Pasta Party is a great chance to register before the day of the run. Ed’s Seafood will be serving Cajun Pasta plate and a draft beer for $12.

For many of us, participating in a 5k or mile run is just another step taken to reclaim a sense of normalcy. However, for those women and men fighting breast cancer, the isolation from friends and family is too common. These brave souls face each day with a compromised immune system but still rise to the challenge to go to work, school, shop, visit the doctor(s), or whatever else must be done during the day.

Following the run, we will have a small celebration at Maeher State Park. This will include waffles and ice cream from Cammie’s Old Dutch, champagne, and sausage from Hall’s Sausage. Ed’s Seafood will also be providing a special shrimp boil that is open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/brasacrossthecauseway.

LATEST STORIES: