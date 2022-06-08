MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Join WKRG News 5 in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama as we raise money to support the nonprofit’s mission to empower youth across the region. The telethon launches 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, and we’re raising money through 7 p.m. live on News 5.

But you can donate online right now on the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama donation page.

Call to donate: 1-833-998-2582 (CLUB)

Text to donate: Text BGCSA to 44-321

Meet the Boys & Girls Club:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama is a non-profit youth organization catered to empowering 6 to 18 year-old individuals in the South Alabama area. We are molding the minds and futures of our youth in fun, safe, and interactive Club environments!

We are partnered with a wide-variety of companies and individuals in our community, which brings a range of opportunities for our members. The programs we offer expose our youth to various fields and traveling opportunities so that they may have options for future careers.

What the Boys & Girls Club does:

We never take a single approach to help kids succeed. It takes caring mentors, such as our trained Club staff. It takes a safe place, like our Clubs that are consistently there for the kids they serve. It takes innovative, quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives. We do whatever it takes to ensure all kids have a great future.

How you can help:

Today, “our kids” need us more than ever. With your support, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama can continue to respond to the unique challenges which they face every day by providing academic programs, social skills training, health and nutrition classes, on-site counseling, college and career guidance, and other programs which are designed to lead to the priority outcomes of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship.

By providing a gift, BGCSA will continue to do “Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures.”

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, visit our website here.

