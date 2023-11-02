MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast for the 13th consecutive year to fight hunger in the annual Scouting for Food event.

Scouts delivered grocery bags in participating neighborhoods across Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke and Washington counties for non-perishable food donations on Saturday, Oct. 28. This Saturday, Nov. 4, the scouts will pick up the donations and bring them to participating Greer’s locations.

Those donations will go to Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute to families in need.

“The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, greatly enjoys helping the community and giving back,” Scout Executive and CEO of the Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, William Bryant, Jr. said. “The Scout Law states to help others at all times, and our scouts display that through scouting for food and many other service activities.”

Those who did not receive a grocery bag from the scouts but want to donate can drop off non-perishable food items at any participating Greer’s location.