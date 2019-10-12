Boots and cowboy hats galore: Brewton PCA rodeo underway

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton residents brought out the cowboy hats and boots Friday night for the sixth annual Brewton Chamber of Commerce PCA Rodeo.

Gates opened at 6 p.m. Friday night and rodeo activities will get underway at about 8 p.m.

The rodeo’s Facebook page says cowboys and cowgirls from all over came to compete in the rodeo, in hopes of being a finalist in the PCA rodeo final.

Brewton Chamber of Commerce Director Clay Lisenby told News 5 the Brewton rodeo has grown each year since its first started six years ago.

“We’ve come a long way with the support of the city council and mayor of Brewton to help get this facility built,” Lisenby said. “We are in our sixth year and it grows a little each year. It’s family fun entertainment. There aren’t many rodeos of this class in the immediate area. We’ve got beautiful weather here this weekend. Lots of great food.”

In addition to the professional riders, the rodeo brought back its Mutten Busting event this year. During the event, the smallest cowboys and cowboys and girls ride sheep out of a bucking chute.

One young cowboy, Cameron Tucker, tried his luck on a mechanical bull Friday night. He lasted a while, before eventually falling off.

He told News 5 he was excited for the rodeo.

“(I’m excited) for when the man’s riding the bull,” he said with a smile. “I think they gonna fall off of it like I did.”

The rodeo continues on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission costs $15.