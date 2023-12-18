MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond for a murder suspect in Monroe County was set in court Monday morning.

Michael Dewayne Thomas, 47, had his bond set at $1.5 million. Thomas is accused of killing 47-year-old Kimberly Kidd.

Kidd reportedly was last seen with Thomas on Dec. 9, arguing in front of their shared home on Tait Loop. The two went inside the home, and she was never seen alive again.

Kidd’s body was found on the morning of Dec. 10, hidden under a pile of clothes in the bedroom. She had been shot once in the head, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

Thomas was on the run until Dec. 15, when he was captured in Pine Hill, Ala. in Wilcox County, the MCSO said.

He was on federal probation on a gun charge; therefore, he is on a federal probation hold.