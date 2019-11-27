Bond granted for man found in possession of seven firearms

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A motion to revoke bond was denied for Abraham Murphy, who was already out on bond for trafficking cocaine when he was picked up for additional felony offenses.

Murphy was in possession of seven firearms when he was taken into custody on new charges last week.

The State believes that Murphy is a “real and present danger” to the public.

His bond was set at $10,000 for Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, $3,000 for Possession of Marijuana 1st, and $3,000 for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories