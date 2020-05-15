Bomb threat at Washington County grocery store forces evacuation, investigation continues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

On 05/14/2020 around 10:40am, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a bomb threat and racial slur being called into Greer’s CashSaver in Millry. Millry police officers responded and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution. Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators and Jackson Police Department Detectives with specialized training in these types of crimes were conducting an unrelated investigation nearby and also responded. After a through investigation of the building, it was apparent the threat of an explosive device was a hoax and nothing of any danger was found. A suspect, who was not in this area of the state at the time, has been identified and their arrest is forthcoming. As this incident is currently under investigation by all three agencies, no further details are available at this time.

Sheriff Stringer would like to make it clear that he has a zero tolerance for threats against members of our community and any and all individuals involved will be aggressively identified, arrested and prosecuted. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take all threats serious and will respond with the lawful action that we are entrusted and committed to do to keep our community safe.

Sheriff Richard Stringer appreciates the strong working relationship between his office and the Millry Police Department and Jackson Police Department and thanks them for their assistance in this case and continued partnerships in combating crime in Washington County.

