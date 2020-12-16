Bodycam video released in Pensacola officer-involved shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s office has released body camera footage of a police officer shooting a man on Sept. 18, 2020.

The State Attorney has determined no criminal charges will be filed against Pensacola Police Officer Caleb Henderson.

The video shows Henderson pull up to two men fighting on the side of the street near 907 Intendencia Street just after 4 p.m. He gets out yelling “drop it” several times. In the video, it’s hard to see a gun in either man’s hand.

The officer shot Ke’Vontarius Wilson twice but he recovered at a local hospital. Henderson said Wilson had the gun and he felt he was going to shoot the other man or someone else.

While the officer is not charged, Wilson is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, aggravated battery while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

