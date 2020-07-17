Body recovered in search identified as missing Jackson teen

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Search crews have recovered the body of a missing teenager Friday morning. The discovery came around 8 a.m. near Jackson Landing. Police say 19-year-old Anthony Jones went swimming with friends late Thursday.
Witnesses say they saw a person go into the water Thursday night around 7 p.m., but never saw him surface. Crews from various agencies searched the Tombigbee River Thursday night, but the search was called off around 10 p.m.
Jackson Landing is located near Industrial Road along the Tombigbee River in Clarke County.
