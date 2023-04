CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The body of a drowning victim has been located in the Sepugla River, the tragic end of an extensive search that began Saturday, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

Douglas Fryfogle, of Evergreen, was located near Highway 84 at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. The coroner’s office said Fryfogle drown, but a formal autopsy will be conducted in Mobile.

Several fire, rescue and law enforcement agencies participated in the search for Fryfogle.