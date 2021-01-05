Body found off of HWY 57 in Greene County, MS

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) —

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod reported that the body of a Lucedale man was found approximately seven miles south of McLain off Hwy. 57 at the Desoto National Forest roadside park.

According to Sheriff McLeod, officers responded to the Desoto National Forest roadside park after receiving a 911 call from a hunter who discovered the body in the early morning of New Year’s Day.

The victim is identified as Cameron Perryman, 33, of Lucedale, MS. Perryman was last seen alive in the late evening of December 31, 2020. Perryman’s body has been sent the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for further analysis.

The incident is being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office. Sheriff McLeod asks if anyone has any information to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

