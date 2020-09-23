Body found in Perdido Bay ID’d as missing boater Brandon Nicholson

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in Perdido Bay near Blue Angel Recreation Park.

Deputies confirm the body is that of missing boater, Brandon Nicholson.

Nicholson was last seen on his boat at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the 500-block of Riola Place.

“It’s been a nightmare,” his mother Kristine Crowell said.

Crowell lost her husband to cancer just four weeks ago and now she’s lost her son.

“He’s the rock of the family now and now we’ve lost him,” she said.

A few hours after Hurricane Sally made landfall, Nicholson was at his mother’s house. He left on a jon boat to go after a pontoon boat that got loose and drifted away.

He leaves behind his wife Stephanie and two children Wyatt and Memphis. Everyone describes him as a selfless, caring man.



“Brandon was the most kind, generous, helping man anyone would want in their life,” Crowell said. “He always put everybody else first..always..always. He never thought of himself.”

Nicholson would’ve turned 28 years old next week, October 1st.



