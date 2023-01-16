CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burned pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing earlier that day.

While Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, Smith says his deputies also responded to the discovery on a small dirt road west of Lower Peach Tree. Sheriff Smith says the victim’s body, believed to be Richard Stephen Gilpin, has not been 100% identified at this point. However, we’re told the pickup truck belonged to Gilpin.

No further information has been released at this time. WKRG News 5 will continue following this story and we will update it with any new details that become available.