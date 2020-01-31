Bob Sikes Bridge rehabilitation project begins Feb. 5

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Bob Sikes Bridge will experience short-term lane closures beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m.

A portion of the northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge between South View Trail and Fort Pickens Road will experience short-term daily lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The road will be reduced to one lane while construction materials and equipment are unloaded or utilized to make repairs. The daily lane closure will be removed from the bridge deck at the conclusion of work activities for the day.

The daily lane closures will remain in effect through Tuesday, March 31, pending inclement weather or unforeseen conditions that may be encountered during this time frame. If other lane or roadway closures are necessary beyond the anticipated time period, another notice will be issued.

Intermittent lane closures on Bob Sikes Bridge are necessary to complete rehabilitation efforts such as blasting and painting the bridge bearings, concrete deck, concrete railing spall and making crack repairs.

LATEST STORIES