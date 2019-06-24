Blue Wahoos to give 1,000 free Senior Bowl tickets at Wednesday evening’s game

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In partnership with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium prior to Wednesday evening’s game against the Biloxi Shuckers will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the 2020 Senior Bowl on January 25, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl Night in Pensacola is really important to us, because it helps us grow our game into the Pensacola market,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “I feel this game shouldn’t just be Mobile’s game, it should be the Gulf Coast’s game. It is one of the Gulf Coast’s highest profile events that draws a lot of attention to the area. So, reaching over to Pensacola and Blue Wahoos, we feel really honored.”

In addition to the free ticket giveaway, two of Pensacola’s best NFL connections will also be in attendance. Super Bowl champion Fred Robbins and current Washington Redskins defensive back Jeremy Reaves, both veterans of the Senior Bowl, will join Senior Bowl staff and the Senior Bowl mascot at the game.

On Wednesday, June 26, the gates at Blue Wahoos Stadium will open at 5:30 PM prior to their 6:35 PM contest against the Shuckers. In addition to the Senior Bowl festivities, Blue Wahoos players will be available in the Bait & Tackle Shop at the stadium for a pre-game autograph session from 5:30-5:45 PM. Following the game, the Wahoos will light up Pensacola Bay with a post-game fireworks spectacular.