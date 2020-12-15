FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bloody woman screaming in the middle of the street in a small Alabama town will get anyone’s attention. But, in this case in Flomaton, it went well beyond the one small town and got the attention of law enforcement in three states.

It happened back on November 1st, but police are just releasing information now because of the ongoing investigation. They got a call about a woman standing in the road on Dr. Van Avenue, bleeding and screaming. The fire department was first to respond, but police got involved too. They discovered the woman had been picked up by a man in a white car. Police called ALEA, who tracked the car and the driver down in the Montgomery area.

Authorities say the man was involved in human trafficking. The woman was picked up in Flomaton, but police say she was the victim of human trafficking in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Police urge “if you witness an incident or know of someone being trafficked notify your local law enforcement agency.(National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888)”

