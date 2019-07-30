Black Moon to occur tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On July 31, 2019, a phenomenon for North America will occur known as a Black Moon. According to Time and Date, one definition of a Black Moon is the second new moon of a month.

The last time this occurred was 2016, usually occurring once every 29 or 32 months.

Viewers won’t get to see this happen, since new moons are illuminated on the far side, facing away from Earth. To us, it will blend in with the sky.

Also according to Time and Date, this moon will also be a super moon, meaning the moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.