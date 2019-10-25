Black bear spotted in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle police chief, Tyler Norris, crossed paths with a black bear yesterday.

The bear was spotted in the Elysian Fields neighborhood on 45 between Chunchula and Saraland.

