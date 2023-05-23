MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Administrators at Bishop State Community College have announced they are signing a partnership with Columbia Southern University, according to a release.

The release said the community college and university will work to “create a collaborative transfer process for Bishop State graduates who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.”

Administrators at Bishop State and Columbia Southern will sign the agreement on Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

Bishop State is a state-supported, two-year, public, historically black college. It was founded in 1927 in Mobile, Ala. Columbia Southern University is an online university based in Orange Beach, Ala.