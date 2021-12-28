Biloxi two-year-old dies after being found unresponsive

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police are investigating after a two-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive.

Police said they received a call around 6:00 a.m. on December 27, 2021. A woman who lived on St. Mary Boulevard reported her two-year-old son was unresponsive.

The child was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Biloxi Police Department, Harrison County Coroner’s Office, and State Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating the child’s death. No criminal charges have been filed.

