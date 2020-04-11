Bikers For Trump group to hold flag drop event on Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Bikers for Trump group in Northwest Florida is set to hold a flag drop event.
State representatives and other people running for office throughout the state are expected to be in attendance for the event.
The event is set to take place at 10:00 Saturday morning on Highway 90 at the I-10 overpass in Pensacola near the Pensacola Dairy Queen.
