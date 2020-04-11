Bikers For Trump group to hold flag drop event on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Bikers for Trump group in Northwest Florida is set to hold a flag drop event.

State representatives and other people running for office throughout the state are expected to be in attendance for the event.

The event is set to take place at 10:00 Saturday morning on Highway 90 at the I-10 overpass in Pensacola near the Pensacola Dairy Queen.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories