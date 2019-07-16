Biker Dad: Bikers who are vets launch assault on weeds at Oaklawn Cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bikers who are also veterans are among those launching an “assault” on weeds and blight at a local cemetery.

The mission is called “Operation Overload.” Their main goal is to plant a flag at the gravesite of every service member at Oaklawn and expose what they call “deplorable conditions” at the cemetery. They have to locate them though which is a challenge with all of the high grass and weeds

The group posted pictures on Facebook Tuesday of their latest efforts. Members of the American Legion Post 199 Riders were out mowing the grass which was pretty high after all of the recent rain.

The group says there are about 2,000 veterans from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War buried there. They are asking for volunteers, especially people who may have loved ones buried there. You can find more info at their Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/groups/406331206488763?view=info&sfd=1