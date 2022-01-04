BettyWhiteChallenge: What is it and how can you take part?

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new challenge is taking over social media in order to remember actress Betty White.

What is the Betty White Challenge?

The Betty White Challenge is a social media campaign that is meant to promote animal care while remembering late actress Betty White. When Betty spoke with Smithsonian Magazine, she said, “I have been such a zoo nut all my life that I practically am a zookeeper.”

White was made an honorary forest ranger by the Forest Service in 2010 because of her deep love for animals.

How can you take part in the challenge?

The Betty White Challenge asks that participants should pick a local rescue or animal shelter and donate $5 in her name. The challenge is set to take place on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100 birthday.

If you would like to participate in the challenge, this list consists of rescues in the WKRG coverage area:

Mobile:

City of Mobile Animal Shelter

Mobile County Animal Shelter

Mobile SPCA

Save a Stray

Animal Rescue Foundation

Azalea City Cat Coalition

Wags and Whiskers

Prichard Animal Shelter

Third Coast Animal Rescue

Baldwin:

North Baldwin Animal Shelter

The Haven

Baldwin County Animal Shelter

Northwest Florida: