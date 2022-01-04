BettyWhiteChallenge: What is it and how can you take part?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new challenge is taking over social media in order to remember actress Betty White.
What is the Betty White Challenge?
The Betty White Challenge is a social media campaign that is meant to promote animal care while remembering late actress Betty White. When Betty spoke with Smithsonian Magazine, she said, “I have been such a zoo nut all my life that I practically am a zookeeper.”
White was made an honorary forest ranger by the Forest Service in 2010 because of her deep love for animals.
How can you take part in the challenge?
The Betty White Challenge asks that participants should pick a local rescue or animal shelter and donate $5 in her name. The challenge is set to take place on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100 birthday.
If you would like to participate in the challenge, this list consists of rescues in the WKRG coverage area:
Mobile:
- City of Mobile Animal Shelter
- Mobile County Animal Shelter
- Mobile SPCA
- Save a Stray
- Animal Rescue Foundation
- Azalea City Cat Coalition
- Wags and Whiskers
- Prichard Animal Shelter
- Third Coast Animal Rescue
Baldwin:
- North Baldwin Animal Shelter
- The Haven
- Baldwin County Animal Shelter
Northwest Florida:
- Panhandle Animal Welfare Society
- Escambia County Animal Shelter
- The Rescued Rescuers
- Pensacola Humane Society
- Socks Animal Shelter
- Santa Rosa County Animal Services
- Turn A Paw Adoption and Pet Services
- Junior Humane Society
- Standard Poodle Rescue
- Panhandle Equine Rescue
- Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida
- Phoenix Rising Rescue
- Hotel for Dogs & Cats
- A HOPE, Inc.
- Luv’n Arms, LLC
- Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
- Angel’s Funny Farm
- Chi Chi’s Rescue Team
- Happy Tails Retreiver Rescue
- Tiny Acres Northwest Florida, Inc