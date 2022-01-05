Betty White movie showing in local theaters

Local News

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Betty White movie is coming to theaters on Jan. 17 to celebrate and honor her 100 birthday.

Here’s where to watch it locally:

Baldwin County:

AMC CLASSIC Jubilee Square 12 | 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Biloxi:

Cinemark 16 | 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pensacola:

AMC BAYOU 15 | 4 p.m. (7 p.m. is already sold out)

Destin:

AMC DESTIN COMMONS 14 | 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Movie producers had already started working on the movie as a celebration video for White’s 100 birthday. Now that White has passed, they still plan to run the movie as a way to memorialize her life.

The movie will only be in theaters on her birthday, Jan. 17. The film is said to be around an hour and 45 minutes long.

