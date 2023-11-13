BERMUDA, Ala. (WKRG) — A volunteer fire chief in Conecuh County died over the weekend, according to a Monroeville Fire-Rescue Department Facebook post.

The department posted Sunday that the Bermuda Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Hilton Ryland, had died.

“Condolences and prayers for the Bermuda Vol Fire department and the Bermuda community as they mourn the loss of their Fire Chief Hilton Ryland,” the post said. “RIP old friend, you served your community well.”

Bermuda, Ala., is located in Conecuh County, southeast of Monroeville, and just north of Repton.

