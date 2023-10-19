DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Beach Bum Outdoor is hosting its first-ever Surf Fishing Classic through Nov. 30. The event began Oct. 13.

A total of $11,500 will be given away as cash prizes. The tournament website said it is “the largest Surf Fishing Classic, with the most prize money, to ever hit the Gulf Coast.”

Best of all, the event is open to all ages and features multiple categories.

Want to participate? Just register, fish within tournament boundaries, and present catches at one of these designated weigh stations:

Beach Bum Outdoors — 3041 W. 1st St. Gulf Shores, Ala., 36542

Jemison’s Bait & Tackle — 16871 Dauphin Island Parkway, Coden, Ala., 36523

Holley Bait & Tackle — 7456 Jesse Road, Navarre, Fla., 32566

Bay Breeze Tackle — 21301 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City, Fla., 32413

A boundary line from Dauphin Island, Alabama, east to Apalachicola and Saint George Island, Florida, (pictured) will apply (AP Photo/William Kronholm, File)

Pompano Prizes:

1st Place — $5K

2nd Place — $2K

3rd Place — $1K

Whiting Prizes:

1st Place — $2K

2nd Place — $1K

3rd Place — $500

View official tournament rules here.

Once registered, a link will be sent to the fisherman with an invitation to join a private Facebook group that will feature tournament updates, event details, exclusive training, tips, and secret spots for catching the ultimate pompanos and whitings.

Learn more about this event at https://surffishingclassic.com/.