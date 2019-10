ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-county chase ended in Escambia County, Alabama after starting miles away near Prichard Monday evening.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies assisted Saraland and Prichard Police in a chase of a stolen vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle wrecked out in Escambia County, Alabama where two suspects were arrested.

No word yet on injuries.