Bayway truck bridge project: a closer look

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG)-

A new truck only bridge was presented Monday by community and state leaders to help decrease bayway congestion. The plan also includes widening the bayway to three lanes.

Project coordinator and retired engineer Jimmy Shumock spoke with us today to get us further details on the project saying “There is a lot of benefits to this plan, but it’s still just a concept.”

That proposed plan for the truck bridge will allow for trucks to surpass the Wallace Tunnel, decreasing car delays by around 60 to 90 minutes during peak travel times. The bridge will meet the bayway at some point, which will then transition the new third lane on the bayway into a truck-only lane. Which Shumock says will help those trucks in the long run “Time is money and if they can get through here quicker and you pay a small toll, if they can get through here quicker I think they will find it to be beneficial.”

One of the biggest questions remaining after the press conference was the cost, sitting at $725 million, which is significantly less than the $2.1 billon dollar plan from 2019. Shumock says this is because it’s only a portion of the plan laid out thus far “This is phase one and so phase two and phase three kind of make up a corridor that ends up being very similar to what we had before. The corridor that needs to be improved is from broad street all the way to Daphne. There is a major impact with what we are doing, but this isn’t the ultimate solution that gets down the road in phase two phase three.”

The remaining cost after the $250 million contributed from the state and $125 million grant, will have to be borrowed. A project that once everything is approved, will be headed by the toll and bridge authority.

As for the bayway expansion you may wonder how a third lane could possibly be added, but they say it’s possible, while keeping a narrow shoulder too “Its going to be tighter, but I think the management process is key. It really helps the traffic be guided into the lanes and makes it easier to move through a corridor.” says Shumock. Safety features to make up for the narrowing, liked added crossovers along the bayway or emergency vehicles to get to and from wrecks is also possible.

Shumock also spoke on the active lawsuit in Rhode Island which deals with a truck only toll. Shumock says those heading this project feel they will not run into the same issue because this bridge will be for trucks only and has them in mind first.

If approved, the work wouldn’t begin until 2022 or 2023 and would take at least four years to complete. For more info on the bridge project, you can visit their website here. Or follow @truckbridge on Twitter.