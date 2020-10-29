Bayside sets national mark with 19th straight state championship

Bayside Academy set a national high school volleyball record Wednesday night by winning its 19th consecutive state championship.

The Admirals defeated West Point 25-17, 25-7, 25-10 to win the 5A title at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Brelynn Dailey was named tournament MVP.

Bayside has now won a state championship in 26 of the last 29 years and is the only team in AHSAA history to win titles in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.

The Admirals finished the season with a 52-4 record.

Meantime, another Eastern Shore school won a state championship in its first season in the AHSAA. Fairhope’s Bayshore Christian upset top-ranked and defending 1A champion Donoho 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15. Senior Cassidy Granger was named tournament MVP.

In other action involving local schools, McGill-Toolen was eliminated in the 7A semi-finals while Baker (7A), St. Michael (4A), and Thomasville (3A) were all eliminted in quarter-final play.