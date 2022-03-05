12:00 PM UPDATE: BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to AlertBay, Bylsma Estates is under a mandatory evacuation.

Law Enforcement is going door to door in the Bylsma Estates due to heavy smoke and embers. If you have not evacuated you will be asked to do so.

11:00 AM UPDATE: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by state and national leaders Saturday morning to give an update on the 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County.

The group of leaders praised firefighters and first responders for their efforts Friday to save lives and homes.

“You never want to evacuate your home but because of what they did most of these folks are going to have homes to go back to,” Gov. DeSantis said.

He added that state resources, including the Florida National Guard, were ready to be deployed to Bay County if needed. He added that the shelter at Hiland Park Baptist Church was pet-friendly and that if anyone else needed to evacuate, they should feel comfortable bringing their critters.

He also warned drone operators to refrain from flying while workers continue to battle the blaze.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, who is also the state’s CFO and in charge of regulating insurance companies, urged residents impacted by the blaze to go ahead and start insurance claims.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried also praised forestry workers and first responders.

“We know that we saved a lot of homes last night,” she said.

A burn ban is in effect in Bay County and officials have been urging residents not to burn anything including something as small as an outdoor cooking fire.

“Please, please, please do not burn in your backyards.”

Sheriff Tommy Ford urged evacuees to be patient while firefighters and forestry continue to monitor the fire. Ongoing concerns about dry conditions and wind have forced officials to keep an evacuation in effect.

“We know that’s a tremendous inconvenience,” Sheriff Ford said.

He added that those who have not been evacuated but who live near the fire need to be vigilant.

“We don’t need to get complacent,” Sheriff Ford said. “They need to have a go-bag ready. As in the case yesterday, there was literally less than a minute to evacuate some of these areas.”

Gov. DeSantis also spoke to evacuees Saturday when asked when they would be allowed to return to their homes.

“Whenever they say it’s safe,” he said. “But you don’t want to say, ‘Everyone go back,’ and then you have to re-evacuate them.”

Gov. DeSantis added that during a tour he and other officials took of the impacted areas officials could see slow-burning embers, “pretty close to some of the houses.”

While Bay County residents can see clear skies Saturday morning, the wildfire seems far from over.

“We may be in for a long haul,” Ford said. “We’re a resilient community and we’re a close community. We take care of each other.”

Meanwhile, FEMA announced Saturday that they have authorized federal funds to help battle the wildfire.

“On March 4, the state of Florida submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Adkins Avenue Fire. At the time of the request, the fire threatened more than 1,000 homes in and around Bay County. The Adkins Avenue blaze started March 4 and has burned more than 1,400 acres of state and private land. Approximately 2,500 people have evacuated,” they wrote. “FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia B. Szczech approved the state’s request on March 4, as the fire threatened to become a major disaster.”

8:00 AM UPDATE: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters, forestry workers, and dozens of first responders continued to battle a growing 1,000-acre wildfire in Bay County Saturday.



These are the latest updates:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak to the public at 10 a.m. according to a news release from his office.

He’ll be joined by CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congressman Dr. Neil Dunn, Representative Jay Trumbull, Representative Brad Drake, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FDEM Bay County Director Frankie Lumm.



News 13 will carry the news conference live.

Bay County Emergency Services 8 a.m. update:

The fire is 1,400 acres and growing. It is 39 percent contained. More than 200 firefighters from across the panhandle are on the ground. The evacuation order is still in effect. Residents are not allowed to go back home.



“Please be patient as first responders battle this dangerous fire,” officials wrote.

Drones should no5 be flown near the fire as helicopters and planes are in the air battling the blaze. A burn ban remains in effect.