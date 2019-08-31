Bauer an All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time. The BayBears final game is September 2.

#7

Trevor Bauer (2011-12)

An All-American pitcher at UCLA, Bauer was selected third overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was promoted to Mobile in August of that year and appeared in four games, striking out 26 in 17-plus innings. He went 7-1 in eight starts for Mobile in 2012 and played the All Star Futures Game. He debuted with the Diamondbacks June 28, 2012. Traded to Cleveland, Bauer lost two games of the 2016 World Series, but won 17 games for the Indians in 2017, and finished second in the American League in ERA in 2018 (2.21). Bauer employs a warm-up routine that involves strenuous activity and throwing foul poll to foul poll, and claims to throw 19 different pitches. An eccentric, Bauer his known for his belief in various conspiracy theories. He was traded to Cincinnati on July 30, 2019.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds

# 9 Player – Matt Clement

#8 Player – Pat Corbin









