MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The last Living History Crew Drill of the year is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 2703 Battleship Parkway.

The “Call to Battle Stations will sound at 1 p.m., so be sure to make it to the USS Alabama’s fantail,” an event news release said.

Visitors can interact with historical WWII reenactors on the USS Alabama and the USS Drum. The re-enactors will wear WWII-period Navy uniforms, hold demonstrations, conduct weapons briefings, and share stories from original crewmen.

The reenactors will fire the 20-mm guns and hold demonstrations. Planes will fly if weather and mechanical safety permit.

The Deep South Amateur Radio Club will broadcast from Radio Central on the USS Alabama during the drill and will welcome visitors to come and listen. For ham radio operators, the call letters are K4DSR and K5LDA, broadcasting between 20 and 40.

The drill is open to the public and included with general admission.

The park will collect items to donate to the William F. Green State Veterans Home. Attendees who bring an item for donation will get $2 off an adult admission ticket.

The venue will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the last ticket will be sold at 4 p.m.

For more information, call Ashleigh Milne at 251-327-8750 or visit the park website.

