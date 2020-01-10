Battleship Memorial Park Closing Saturday, January 11 Due to Severe Weather

Posted: / Updated:
Battleship-USS-Alabama_1527387461340.jpg

Unedited press release from USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park

Mobile, Alabama, January 10, 2020 – USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be closed on Saturday, January 11, due to the incoming severe weather.  “The safety of our visitors and our staff are always our first concern,” stated Janet Cobb, executive director.  

Please monitor our social media platforms for park updates throughout the weekend: Facebook – USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial

Park, Twitter – @USS_ALABAMA, and Instagram – theussalabama. 

